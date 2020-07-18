Dothan District 1 Commissioner Kevin Dorsey giving away masks

Amid a new rule mandating face masks in public in Alabama to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Dothan District 1 Commissioner Kevin Dorsey will give away free masks on Sunday at 3 p.m. at 983 N. Range St., while supplies last.
Jimmy Sailors
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today