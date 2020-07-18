You are the owner of this article.
Dothan District 1 Commissioner Kevin Dorsey giving away masks
Amid a new rule mandating face masks in public in Alabama to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Dothan District 1 Commissioner Kevin Dorsey will give away free masks on Sunday at 3 p.m. at 983 N. Range St., while supplies last.

