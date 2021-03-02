Dothan District 5 Commissioner Beth Kenward is not running for re-election

After six years representing Dothan’s District 5, City Commissioner Beth Kenward announced she will not be running for re-election this year.

Kenward, owner of Healthcare Resource Center and the city’s first elected female city commissioner, didn’t give specifics to why she was not seeking re-election, but said it’s been a blessing and a privilege to serve her district and her community.

During her tenure, Kenward has been active during commission meetings, budget discussions, and strategic work sessions.

“I’ll still stay involved. There are some things that I've started here that I'm not going to let go of, like our animal shelter,” Kenward said.

Kenward played a major role in getting the Wiregrass Pet Adoption and Rescue Center off the ground after introducing the idea of a public-private partnership that would allow more fundraising opportunities. As the nonprofit’s vice chairwoman, Kenward is currently helping the organization meet its fundraising goals to build the shelter on a site on Hartford Highway.

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, who said he tried to convince Kenward to continue in her role, appreciates her service. Fellow Commissioner David Crutchfield commended Kenward on her servant’s heart while in office.

Kenward’s term will end in October when a new commissioner is sworn-in to office. So far, no one has announced an intent to run for the position.

