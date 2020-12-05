Dothan doctor gives back to caregivers

Dr. Travis Lee Thompson knows the rigors of working a medical job during a pandemic.

The primary care physician had been putting in long days at American Family Care Dothan before he was diagnosed with COVID-19 a couple of weeks ago.

Ken Thompson, Lee’s twin brother who works as a lawyer in Birmingham, said their mother hadn’t been feeling well and came to Lee to be tested for the virus.

She was diagnosed with COVID-19. A short time later Lee was diagnosed as well.

“He didn’t follow protocols and he wound up, we think, getting it from her,” Ken said.

Their mother recovered from the virus at Flowers Hospital. Ken said his mother had a great experience there and Lee noticed.

Lee brought the staff some gift packages when he came to pick up his mother.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It sort of got his attention when he picked my mom up a couple of weeks ago and the staff there said that that was the first time anybody had ever given them anything just to acknowledge the appreciation,” Ken said.

Ken said Lee checked into the hospital about a week ago after he started coughing up blood and having trouble breathing. He was put in a room adjacent to where his mother had stayed.