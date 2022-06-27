Dothan Eagle wins 20 Alabama Press Association media awards

ORANGE BEACH - The Dothan Eagle won seven first place awards, including the Best Local News Coverage award, and finished second in General Excellence at the Alabama Press Association Media Awards Saturday night, placing it among the state’s best newspapers.

The Eagle also won 11 second place and two third place awards at the association’s summer convention held here over the weekend.

The General Excellence award is based on the total amount of awards won by each newspaper. The Anniston Star took home the contest’s top award for Alabama’s largest newspapers just ahead of the Eagle.

The awarding-winning print and digital work was produced during 2021.

“As we continue to transform our news and sports coverage with an emphasis toward digital delivery to meet the changing needs of our audience members, the awards reflect the editorial’s team continued commitment of being an information leader in the Wiregrass.” Editor Terry Connor said after accepting the awards. “As our staff worked last year through the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges, it’s rewarding to be recognized by our industry peers as being one of the best media organizations in Alabama.”

The newspaper’s top editorial awards for both print and digital presentation, which were judged by members of the Illinois Press Association, totaled 20 individual and staff awards, one more than the previous year.

Here is a list of the editorial awards won by the Eagle:

First Place:

Best Local News Coverage (staff)

Best Local Economic Coverage (staff)

Best Sports Feature Story (I’m not quitting – Jon Johnson)

Best News Photo (Wiregrass Memorial Day Service – Jay Hare)

Best Use of Photographs/Editorial Content (staff)

Best Layout & Design (staff)

Best Production and Printing (staff)

Second Place:

General Excellence (staff)

Best News Feature Story Coverage (From frontlines to ventilator to recovery – Peggy Ussery)

Best Sports Feature (Martin revisits ’63 kickoff returns – Jon Johnson)

Best Local Sports Column (My take on how Tide won Iron Bowl – Jon Johnson)

Best Spot News Photo (Wreck on Ross Clark Circle injures four – Jay Hare)

Best Newspaper Website (staff)

Best Editorial Page or Section (Bill Perkins)

Best Lifestyle/Family Pages (staff)

Best Sports Coverage (staff)

Best Use of Video - shorter than 2 minutes (Wooden Spoons by Orran Scruggs – Peggy Ussery)

Best Use of Video – longer than 2 minutes (McGriff Family Farm Barn Swap – Peggy Ussery)

Third Place:

Best Editorial (The bail question – Bill Perkins)

Best Local Sports Column (A sight to behold – Jon Johnson)

As the Eagle moves to more deliveries via digital platforms led by its main website – dothaneagle.com – current print subscribers are encouraged to activate their free digital subscription to enjoy the replica e-edition of the daily print edition and a number of newsletters, podcasts, breaking news alerts and more on their smartphone, tablet or desktop. For non-subscribers, a total digital access subscription is now available at a special introductory offer of $1 per week for six months at dothaneagle.com.