Dothan economy continues upswing as businesses prepare for holiday season

Off the heels of a record-breaking sales tax collecting year, City of Dothan’s recent tax report continues to show a thriving economy as it kicks off a new fiscal year.

In October, Dothan businesses remitted $7.35 million in sales and use tax revenue to the City of Dothan. The amount, representing September sales, is $293,999 more or 4.17% higher than the amount Dothan received in October of 2020 and $1 million more than officials projected.

Fiscal Year 2021 sales and use tax revenue totaled $85.4 million, which was 12% more than business remitted in the 2020 fiscal year.

Dothan collected $296,906 in lodging tax revenues in October, a 23.64% increase from the same month in 2020, and around the same amount collected in October of 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

Though the economy continues to grow, businesses are still facing critical problems with workforce shortages, supply chain interruptions, and inflation – all resulting in an increased cost of goods, which Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said makes it difficult to predict the future of the economy.