Dothan economy continues upswing as businesses prepare for holiday season

Off the heels of a record-breaking sales tax collecting year, City of Dothan’s recent tax report continues to show a thriving economy as it kicks off a new fiscal year.
In October, Dothan businesses remitted $7.35 million in sales and use tax revenue to the City of Dothan. The amount, representing September sales, is $293,999 more or 4.17% higher than the amount Dothan received in October of 2020 and $1 million more than officials projected.
Fiscal Year 2021 sales and use tax revenue totaled $85.4 million, which was 12% more than business remitted in the 2020 fiscal year.
Dothan collected $296,906 in lodging tax revenues in October, a 23.64% increase from the same month in 2020, and around the same amount collected in October of 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.
Though the economy continues to grow, businesses are still facing critical problems with workforce shortages, supply chain interruptions, and inflation – all resulting in an increased cost of goods, which Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said makes it difficult to predict the future of the economy.
With holiday shopping season upon the country, businesses are working to fill seasonal positions as the National Retail Federation expects retail sales to grow between 10.5% and 13.5% over last year’s figures.
Many national chains are offering steeper wages for seasonal workers to attract a workforce to meet consumer demands.
Though pass-through travel typically slows down in the winter months, Dothan gets many out-of-town shoppers during the holiday season due to its large variety of retail stores.
City officials expect more visitors in December than last year as Dothan gets its first-ever outdoor ice rink installed downtown. The installation will begin next week on Foster Street and the attraction, titled “Ice & Lights” will be open from Nov. 26, or Black Friday, until Jan. 9.