Dothan Education Foundation opens resource center Houston and Henry County teachers

The Dothan Education Foundation’s (DEF) CORE Store is opening its doors to Houston County and Henry County School system teachers to shop for free basic school supplies needed throughout the year.
“We are so fortunate to be able to work with the Kids In Need Foundation as one of its 43 resource centers across the country," Lindsey Fountain, executor director at the DEF said. “With their support and local community dollars, we will be able to expand our support area outside of the Dothan City School system to include servicing Houston and Henry County teachers and their students in need with supplies.”
The CORE Store was set up in 2020 to help support teachers and reduce out-of-pocket expenses and to help their students who cannot afford to bring the needed supplies to class.
“Many of our area teachers have told us they spend on average over $600 a year in addition to annual stipends to help low income students participate in needed classroom activities and have basic necessities like snacks and hygiene items. They are not going to let their students go without,” Fountain said.
Teachers who are interested in shopping at The CORE Store must sign up online and be verified that they are a certified, full time teacher within Houston or Henry County. Once verified, they can schedule a shopping time. Each certified teacher will get 50 points to shop in the store twice a year. The CORE Store is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2:30 to 6 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month.
For those interested in volunteering or donating to the Dothan Education Foundation, please contact Lindsey Fountain at lindsey@dothaneducationfoundation.org.