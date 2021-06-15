Dothan Education Foundation to host free educator book fair

The Dothan Education Foundation is hosting a teacher book fair to help replenish classroom libraries Friday at Wiregrass Church in Dothan from 10 a.m. to noon for any Wiregrass-area teachers.

Educators from around the Wiregrass are invited to fill a bag of books for free until inventory is gone on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who would like to participate are asked to register at the front door and to show a school ID or name badge and move as quickly as possible in the space once inside due to limited space. Bags will be given to each teacher to fill with their book selection.

“We have a full, box-truck filled with books that can be donated to classrooms in need that are new and some slightly used. It is a great time for us to make room in our warehouse for new supplies that are to come in for next year and help restock classroom libraries,” said Lindsey Fountain, executive director of Dothan Education Foundation. "Our goal is to help educators reduce out-of-pocket spending and support their students in need."

The event is open to educators only and not open to individuals, parents, or students. If educators do not have an ID/name badge, they can participate by providing their school email. For questions about the event, please contact Lindsey Fountain at lindsey@dothaneducationfoundation.org