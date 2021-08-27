 Skip to main content
Dothan Elks Lodge #1887 gives to EMS, VFD organizations
Dothan Elks Lodge #1887 gives to EMS, VFD organizations

Dothan Elks Lodge #1887 gives to EMS, VFD organizations
DOTHAN ELKS LODGE #1887

Dothan Elks Lodge #1887 recently honored local EMS and VFD organizations by presenting fuel assistance checks of $500.

Joel Sizemore presented checks to Cottonwood EMS, South Dale EMS, Hodgesville VFD, Lovetown VFD and Southern Junction VFD.

Pictured (L to R) are Cindy Watford, Beau Deatherage, Bobby Borland, and Matt Boster – local volunteer leaders – with Elks. Not pictured is Jimmy Dixon, who was fighting a fire.

