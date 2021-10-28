 Skip to main content
Dothan Elks Lodge donates to Camp ASSCA
The Dothan Elks Lodge#1887 presented a $500 donation to Camp ASSCA to help with its generator installation recently at the Alexander City Lodge #1878.

Pictured, from left, are Bradley Vickers — Alexander City, Judy Price — Dothan, Dana Rickman — Camp ASCCA, Sharon Cole — Dothan, and Rick Nicholson — Alexander City.

