Dothan Elks Lodge donates to Camp ASSCA

The Dothan Elks Lodge#1887 presented a $500 donation to Camp ASSCA to help with its generator installation recently at the Alexander City Lodge #1878.
Pictured, from left, are Bradley Vickers — Alexander City, Judy Price — Dothan, Dana Rickman — Camp ASCCA, Sharon Cole — Dothan, and Rick Nicholson — Alexander City.
