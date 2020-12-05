 Skip to main content
Dothan ends November with another 7-figure surplus in its pocket
Dothan ends November with another 7-figure surplus in its pocket

City of Dothan

The city of Dothan ended the month of November with another seven-figure surplus, demonstrating continued financial strength in a time of economic upheaval.

Businesses remitted $6,522,255 in taxes to the city’s finance office for the month of November, which reflects October sales. The amount is $1.24 million more than officials budgeted and $612,585 more than businesses remitted in November of 2019.

The surplus revenue from sales and use taxes is nearing $3 million for the 2021 fiscal year, which started on Oct. 1.

For the fiscal year, general sales and use tax is up 14%, automotive sales tax is up 17%, machines and manufacturing tax is up 194.9%, and farm/agriculture tax is up 23.5% compared with this time last year.

Though the retail sector seems to be recovering and Dothan’s economy continues to grow, the local tourism industry is exhibiting a slower recovery as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cancel sports tournaments and other events that tend to attract visitors.

The city’s finance department collected $373,618 in lodging taxes in November — $50,559 less than was budgeted. On a positive note, the monthly amount is the most that’s been collected since March. The budget currently has a $135,189 deficit.

