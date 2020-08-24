Dothan expresses condolences after loss of former city commissioner John Craig

Dothan city government expressed its condolences to the family of former City Commissioner John Craig on Monday.

Craig represented the city's District 4 from 2007 to 2011.

“Mr. Craig entered local politics later in life but left a lasting impression on those whom he worked with and for,” a City of Dothan press release stated. “John was known for his candor as well as for his commitment to studying local issues before forming an opinion. John was instrumental in helping to formulate the Neighborhood Watch program as well as various initiatives to help local schools and the Dothan Police Department.”

In 2011, the Dothan Eagle endorsed Craig for re-election for his willingness to listen and research before taking a position on important public issues.

Craig was also a veteran of the United States Air Force.

“Let’s remember his wife Betty in the days and weeks to come,” the press release stated. “Dothan lost a servant leader. We thank him and his family for his service to our city from 2007-2011.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.