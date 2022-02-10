Dothan eyed as enrollment site for national health database

Can researchers make medicine more personal? Can health care be tailored to an individual based on genetic risk factors, lifestyle, or even where they live?
A national effort called All of Us wants to speed up the answers to those questions by building the largest database of health information of its kind, and it is looking to Dothan as a site to enroll participants.
A team from the Southern All of Us Network was in Dothan Thursday to present information to local leaders, including hospital administrators, educators, elected officials, and chamber representatives. Invited to the Wiregrass by Dr. Marnix and Mary Heersink, the group gathered for a luncheon at Eye Center South.
The goal of the All of Us Research Program is to enroll one million people from around the country, who will in turn share their unique health information. The idea is to get enough diversity of people enrolled in the database that researchers can study specific impacts on people’s health and better understand why some people get sick and others stay healthy.
Long-term, researchers may find ways to prevent, diagnose, and customize treatments to specific patients. In other words, researchers could learn how to make medicine more personal.
“It’s just how to accelerate research and make health care, from prevention to treatment to follow-up, more individualized, more personalized for all us,” Dr. Mona Fouad, the senior associate dean for diversity and inclusion at the UAB Heersink School of Medicine, said.
There are currently more than 600,000 people registered in All of Us and around 300,000 people enrolled. Fouad said about 80% of participants are people who have been under-represented in biomedical research.
The All of Us Research Program is managed by the National Institutes of Health with partners such as Mayo Clinic, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and regional medical centers around the country, including UAB, which manages the program’s Southern Network.
Fouad said rural residents are under-represented in the research program so far, making Dothan and the Wiregrass an ideal enrollment site. She said UAB may look at different options to enroll people locally from monthly visits to establishing a permanent enrollment site.
Dr. Linda Young, president of Wallace Community College in Dothan and Eufaula, said she’s excited about the possibilities for local health science students to participate in a research program.
“I think it can introduce them to the value of research and how they might benefit from research and perhaps going into research as some point in their health careers,” Young said. “It’s really an opportunity for them to have a learning experience about health fields and also about themselves.”
To enroll in All of Us, visit the program’s website at JoinAllOfUs.org or download the All of Us app on your mobile device. There is a required informed consent process that has to be completed due to the research collected so participants fully understand what will be asked of them.
Information collected from those who join includes basic information like name, where you live, questions about your health, family, home, and work. Those who have electronic health records may be asked to share access to the information. Participants may also be asked for blood or urine samples. Genetic testing may be done, and those who consent will receive information on their DNA such as their ancestry, genetic traits, and whether they have an increased risk for certain diseases.
Both Marnix and Mary Heersink have already enrolled in the research program. Dr. Heersink said he sees both personal and broader benefits in participating, particularly in helping improve health care for future generations of a community.
“The personal benefit is that if you were enrolled, guess what? You get to hear about your genetics; you get to hear about where your family came from; you get to hear of all the things that you have health care issues, potentially, with,” Dr. Heersink said. “Of course, you have a greater community benefit for your neighbors, for people around you.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer