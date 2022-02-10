Dothan eyed as enrollment site for national health database

There are currently more than 600,000 people registered in All of Us and around 300,000 people enrolled. Fouad said about 80% of participants are people who have been under-represented in biomedical research.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The All of Us Research Program is managed by the National Institutes of Health with partners such as Mayo Clinic, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and regional medical centers around the country, including UAB, which manages the program’s Southern Network.

Fouad said rural residents are under-represented in the research program so far, making Dothan and the Wiregrass an ideal enrollment site. She said UAB may look at different options to enroll people locally from monthly visits to establishing a permanent enrollment site.

Dr. Linda Young, president of Wallace Community College in Dothan and Eufaula, said she’s excited about the possibilities for local health science students to participate in a research program.

“I think it can introduce them to the value of research and how they might benefit from research and perhaps going into research as some point in their health careers,” Young said. “It’s really an opportunity for them to have a learning experience about health fields and also about themselves.”