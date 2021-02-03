 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan fast food worker arrested for online shopping with customer debit cards
0 comments
alert top story

Dothan fast food worker arrested for online shopping with customer debit cards

{{featured_button_text}}
Da'Kia Rochelle Cooper

Da'Kia Rochelle Cooper, 18, of Dothan

 Sable Riley

A Dothan fast food worker was arrested after police say she took pictures of customer debit cards and tried to use them for internet purchases.

Da’Kia Rochelle Cooper, 18, is being charged with identity theft.

Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said Cooper worked at a fast food restaurant on Montgomery Highway and was given access to customers’ debit cards.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She allegedly took pictures of the cards with her cell phone to use later.

Mullis said she was caught when she tried to buy something online with a debit card number, but was stopped because the purchase required two-part authentication. Cooper was arrested on Tuesday.

The investigation is still in progress and the investigators try to track down other victims.

Cooper’s bond was set at $15,000.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert