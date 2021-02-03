Dothan fast food worker arrested for online shopping with customer debit cards

A Dothan fast food worker was arrested after police say she took pictures of customer debit cards and tried to use them for internet purchases.

Da’Kia Rochelle Cooper, 18, is being charged with identity theft.

Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said Cooper worked at a fast food restaurant on Montgomery Highway and was given access to customers’ debit cards.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She allegedly took pictures of the cards with her cell phone to use later.

Mullis said she was caught when she tried to buy something online with a debit card number, but was stopped because the purchase required two-part authentication. Cooper was arrested on Tuesday.

The investigation is still in progress and the investigators try to track down other victims.

Cooper’s bond was set at $15,000.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.