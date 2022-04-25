Dothan fire claims woman's life Monday morning

A woman died in an early-morning apartment fire on Monday, according to a news release from the Dothan Fire Department.

Just after 3:15 a.m., the City of Dothan Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a structure fire at Grace Terrace Apartments on Headland Avenue, according to the fire department. Initial reports were that flames were visible and that it was unknown if the apartments involved were still occupied.

Grace Terrace Apartments are located on Headland Avenue near Wilburn Street. The first police and fire units on scene reported heavy smoke and fire coming from second floor apartments.

An adult female occupant was confirmed deceased on the scene from injuries sustained from the fire, according to the news release. Investigators with the Dothan Fire Department and Dothan Police Department are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The fire department is withholding the name of the deceased until all family has been notified.

“This is a tragedy for this family, the neighborhood and our city,” Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams said. “The family and friends of the victim will continue to be in the thoughts and prayers of all of us at the Dothan Fire Department.”