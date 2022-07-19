Dothan Fire Department rules Zack’s Family Restaurant fire ‘accidental’

Dothan Fire Department investigators have determined a Saturday night fire that heavily damaged Zack’s Family Restaurant in Dothan was accidental.

Responding within three minutes to reports of smoke coming from the rear of the Headland Avenue business, firefighters entered the building to encounter flames in the kitchen area, and then brought the fire under control in less than 30 minutes.

Investigators began working to determine the cause and origin of the fire, as is common procedure, according to a DFD statement issued Tuesday.

“Working with the owners, video from their security system, and firsthand accounts from units on the scene, it was determined the fire was unintentional in nature,” the statement reported. “The fire started in the kitchen area and spread causing significant damage. Although the fire was quickly contained upon notification, smoke and water damage throughout the structure was tremendous.”

Fire Chief Larry Williams said the investigation is closed with the finding of “accidental fire."

“I am very proud of how the men and women of the Dothan Fire Department attacked this fire and brought it under control quickly,” he added. No injuries were reported in this incident.

Dianne Whaley, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Zack, said Sunday that the restaurant will re-open, although no timeline has been determined.