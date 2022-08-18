Dothan Fire hosts family fun day, 5K on Saturday

Over the past eight years, the Dothan Fire Department has raised $90,000 to support research for children cancers. This year, the department hopes to get that number over $100,000.

And it all started with the department showing support for two of its families that had been impacted by childhood cancer. The fundraiser has been held each year since with proceeds going toward research performed through a partnership between Children’s of Alabama and UAB.

Saturday’s Going for the Gold fundraiser is in its ninth year and returns this year with an afternoon of fun activities for families, wrapping up with its annual 5K run/walk race around Westgate Park’s trail.

Dothan Fire Department Deputy Chief David Hasty said he thinks the event will raise more than $10,000 and push the fire department over the $100,000 mark for donations. It’s a fun way, he said, to do something meaningful.

“We just want families to come out and enjoy the evening with us and help us celebrate that we’ve been able to send X number of dollars up to Children’s hospital and in the process of doing that we’re raising the awareness for childhood cancer,” Hasty said.

The event will open at 3:30 p.m. with activities held on the soccer fields across from the Miracle League Field in Westgate Park. The race will start at 6 p.m. followed by an awards ceremony.

Proceeds are also generated by T-shirt sales. The T-shirts are $20 or are included with the race fee – which is $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the event. During this week’s Dothan City Commission meeting, Fire Chief Larry Williams invited everyone to join firefighters on shift in wearing their gold T-shirts on Fridays during the month of September to help raise awareness about childhood cancers.

Race registration can be done online at www.raceentry.com until Friday midnight. Simply search for the Dothan Fire Department’s Going for the Gold 5K. Registration can also be done at Saturday’s event.

This year’s Going for the Gold will feature ax-throwing and a corn hole tournament that will start at 5 p.m. and is just $5 to participate. Along with music, there will also be inflatables for kids, the Rollin’ Trapp food truck and other activities.

Right before the race, Hasty said, there will be a moment of silence with a release of gold balloons.

Hasty said T-shirts will be sold until the department runs out. Anyone interested in purchasing can visit the department’s administrative office at 600 Columbia Highway near downtown Dothan or call 334-615-3500 to arrange a purchase. The T-shirts go a long way in increasing awareness, he said.

“We’re hoping to get the awareness out there for childhood cancer,” Hasty said.