Dothan firefighters battle blaze at building on North Lena & West Main streets

Dothan firefighters are battling a blaze in an abandoned building on the corner of North Lena and West Main streets Monday afternoon.

The building is located next to the Love In Action building on Main Street.

Three firetrucks were dispatched to the scene around 1:20 p.m. and officers have blocked off traffic to streets around the scene. 

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

