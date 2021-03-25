Dothan High announces graduation details

The Dothan High School (DHS) Class of 2021 commencement ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 5, at 8 a.m. at The Crossing at Big Creek Amphitheater. Graduates should arrive no later than 7 a.m.
Each graduate will receive eight tickets for attending family and friends. Attending family and friends will need to bring their own chairs for seating.
The ceremony will also be live-streamed on the school district's Facebook page.
Additional information regarding RV parking and lodge or cabin rentals at The Crossing at Big Creek can be found at www.thecrossingbigcreek.com.
