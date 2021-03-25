 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan High announces graduation details
0 comments

Dothan High announces graduation details

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dothan Wolves logo
Dothan High School

The Dothan High School (DHS) Class of 2021 commencement ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 5, at 8 a.m. at The Crossing at Big Creek Amphitheater. Graduates should arrive no later than 7 a.m.

Each graduate will receive eight tickets for attending family and friends. Attending family and friends will need to bring their own chairs for seating. 

The ceremony will also be live-streamed on the school district's Facebook page.

Additional information regarding RV parking and lodge or cabin rentals at The Crossing at Big Creek can be found at www.thecrossingbigcreek.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate confirms Levine, first openly trans official

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert