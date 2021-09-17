 Skip to main content
Dothan High School senior Michelle McCleod named National Merit Scholarship semifinalist
  • Updated
Michelle McCleod

 SUBMITTED

A senior at Dothan High School has been named a semifinalist in the 67th Annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Michelle McCleod is among 16,000 semifinalists nationwide who will have the opportunity to compete for some $30 million in scholarships.

“This distinction is afforded to the best of the best in high school seniors throughout the country. Reaching this level places Ms. McCleod in the top 99.7% of qualifying seniors in the country,” says Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe. “As our first Dothan Wolf to earn this distinct honor, our most sincere and enthusiastic congratulations are offered to her in this accomplishment. This is a prime example of the quality student Dothan City Schools has helped to inspire to greatness.”

High school juniors entered the 2022 competition by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than 1 percent of high school seniors in the U.S.

National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced in the spring of 2022.

