Dothan High School senior Michelle McCleod named National Merit Scholarship semifinalist

“This distinction is afforded to the best of the best in high school seniors throughout the country. Reaching this level places Ms. McCleod in the top 99.7% of qualifying seniors in the country,” says Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe. “As our first Dothan Wolf to earn this distinct honor, our most sincere and enthusiastic congratulations are offered to her in this accomplishment. This is a prime example of the quality student Dothan City Schools has helped to inspire to greatness.”