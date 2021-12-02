Dothan High School showcases new activity buses

On Thursday, Dothan High School athletes were surprised with two new activity buses wrapped in school colors and the wolf mascot logo on the side.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The buses can seat 78 passengers each and cost a combined $240,000. The new vehicles feature air conditioning, a backup camera and a sound system.
The buses will be used primarily for athletic events but will also be available for other student activities.
Follow photographer Jay Hare on Twitter @JayHare
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jay Hare
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today