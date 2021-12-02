 Skip to main content
Dothan High School showcases new activity buses
On Thursday, Dothan High School athletes were surprised with two new activity buses wrapped in school colors and the wolf mascot logo on the side.

The buses can seat 78 passengers each and cost a combined $240,000. The new vehicles feature air conditioning, a backup camera and a sound system. 

The buses will be used primarily for athletic events but will also be available for other student activities.

