Dothan High School students receive Sony scholarships

Two Dothan High School students were recently awarded Sony Electronics Scholarships valued at $10,000 each.

Elizabeth Grace Herndon and Jariah Janay Williams, both Dothan High School seniors, received the 2021 scholarship awards from the Dothan Area Chamber Foundation and Sony Scholarship Selection Committee.

Williams plans to attend the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University to major in biomedical engineering; Herndon will be attending The University of Alabama to pursue a degree in chemical engineering with hopes to continue on to medical school.

Administered through the Dothan Area Chamber Foundation, this private scholarship program is open to seniors who attend Dothan High School.