Dothan High students recognized for scores in Advanced Placement courses

Eighty-six students from Dothan High School will be recognized for the scores they received in Advanced Placement classes.

A+ College Ready, a program of A+ Education Partnership, recently notified Dothan City Schools and Dothan High School of the recognition. Passing scores in Advanced Placement (AP) courses earn high school students college credit.

Dothan High currently offers 11 AP college-level courses to all 10th through 12th grade students. Courses include Language and Composition, Literature, U.S. History, Human Geography, Statistics, Calculus, Government, Economics, Biology, Physics, and Research. There are currently 264 students at Dothan High taking AP courses with three students named as AP Scholars and five students named AP Scholars with Distinction. Additionally, senior Alejandro Matlalcuatzi was recognized with the National Hispanic Recognition Award.

Dothan High School will also be named a School Excellence by A+ College Ready for reaching and exceeding their goal of qualifying scores. Dothan High had 135 qualifying scores with a goal of 132.

Students who passed the AP exam with scores of 3, 4, or 5 received a $100 gift card from A+ College Ready. Totaling $8,600 in rewarding achievements for Dothan High School AP students.