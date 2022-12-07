Dothan High's student section wins fan challenge

Dothan High School’s students have the right spirit.

Their enthusiasm led the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) to recognize the school’s student section as the winner of its 2022 Fan Challenge.

Dothan High School senior Colin Groover and Dothan High School Principal Dr. Keith Bland were presented with a banner to hang at Dothan High School as well as a check for $1,000 during the Super 7 State Football Championships at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn.

“This year, the student body really came together and worked as one in our student section,” Groover, the student section co-leader, said. “We all worked very hard to be able to win this challenge. We truly showed we were the best in Alabama and it paid off winning this challenge.”

As first-time event, the Fan Challenge was a collaboration between AHSAA and digital media outlet The Bama Buzz to find the best student section in the state. Thirty-four schools from across Alabama submitted videos showcasing their school’s all-star school spirit, sportsmanship, and creativity. The Bama Buzz described Dothan High School’s Wolfpack pride as electric and stated that the students demonstrated incredible organization, creativity, sportsmanship, and support for their school in their video submission.

“We, at Dothan High School, have a spirit that is borne from our pride in being part of such a great school and community,” Bland said. “Our positive spirit not only comes from our students but also our staff. We are so proud of the efforts of our student body to show the entire state that being a part of the pack is a special feeling that fosters our school spirit.”

Dothan High School moved into the final phase of the contest by being named the 7A Semifinalist. To watch Dothan High School’s submission, visit youtu.be/Fbhzv1UyStY.

“I was very excited to see our student section win this award,” Dothan City Schools Athletic Director Jessica Noble said. “They have put in a lot of hard work and this is certainly one of the best student sections I have witnessed over the years.”