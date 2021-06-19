 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan holds inaugural Juneteenth parade
0 Comments
top story

Dothan holds inaugural Juneteenth parade

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dothan’s inaugural Juneteenth parade on Saturday was about celebrating freedom for all people.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas – two months after the Confederacy surrendered and more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states. It’s been celebrated by African Americans since then and mostly overlooked by others.

But Juneteenth is now the 12th federal holiday – to be known as Juneteenth National Independence Day – with passage of a bill by Congress signed into law by President Joe Biden on Thursday.

The Tri-State Expo, a local event started in 2018 to highlight African American businesses, organized Dothan’s Juneteenth Celebration and Parade on Saturday. The event featured a combination of outdoor and indoor activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a stage play at 6 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US: Flag-Raising Ceremonies To Celebrate Juneteenth Held Across The Nation

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert