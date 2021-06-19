Dothan holds inaugural Juneteenth parade

Dothan’s inaugural Juneteenth parade on Saturday was about celebrating freedom for all people.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas – two months after the Confederacy surrendered and more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states. It’s been celebrated by African Americans since then and mostly overlooked by others.

But Juneteenth is now the 12th federal holiday – to be known as Juneteenth National Independence Day – with passage of a bill by Congress signed into law by President Joe Biden on Thursday.

The Tri-State Expo, a local event started in 2018 to highlight African American businesses, organized Dothan’s Juneteenth Celebration and Parade on Saturday. The event featured a combination of outdoor and indoor activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a stage play at 6 p.m.

