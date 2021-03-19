 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan home health nurse accused of clocking in for shifts without working
0 comments
alert

Dothan home health nurse accused of clocking in for shifts without working

{{featured_button_text}}

A Dothan home healthcare business is accusing a nurse of clocking in and out for work shifts 37 times without actually working.

Trenisha Rene Dennis, 34, was arrested by police on Thursday for a warrant charging her with third-degree theft of property.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said between Jan. 27 and Feb 15, Dennis was employed as a nurse at the home healthcare business. Record showed Dennis clocked in and out of work 37 times during that time, resulting in payment of over $800.

The employer alleged Dennis did not actually work during that, resulting in a theft of work time from the company.

Her bond was set at $2,500.

Trenisha Rene Dennis

Trenisha Rene Dennis, 34, of Dothan

 Sable Riley

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC: Kids can be spaced 3 feet apart in classrooms

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Dothan code enforcement division poised to enhance blighted neighborhoods
Local News

New Dothan code enforcement division poised to enhance blighted neighborhoods

  • Updated

“The fact is that we have a large number of blighted, unsafe properties in the inner-city area in particular and we need to be proactive in addressing those issues,” City Manager Kevin Cowper said during Tuesday’s meeting, in which city commissioners authorized the demolition and removal of eight abandoned houses in some of Dothan’s urban areas.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert