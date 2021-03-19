Dothan home health nurse accused of clocking in for shifts without working

A Dothan home healthcare business is accusing a nurse of clocking in and out for work shifts 37 times without actually working.
Trenisha Rene Dennis, 34, was arrested by police on Thursday for a warrant charging her with third-degree theft of property.
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said between Jan. 27 and Feb 15, Dennis was employed as a nurse at the home healthcare business. Record showed Dennis clocked in and out of work 37 times during that time, resulting in payment of over $800.
The employer alleged Dennis did not actually work during that, resulting in a theft of work time from the company.
Her bond was set at $2,500.
