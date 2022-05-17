Dothan hopes to install EV charging stations at Westgate, James Oates

The City of Dothan hopes to buy and install more charging stations for electric vehicles.

During a Tuesday meeting, the Dothan City Commission voted to apply for grants from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at two city parks.

The city’s plans include installing two charging stations at both Westgate Park and James Oates Park. In all, the charging stations will have four charging ports and should accommodate four vehicles at a time, Dothan Utilities’ Assistant Director for Electric Operations Chris Phillips said.

Dothan currently has two EV charging stations off St. Andrews Street across from the Dothan Police Department.

“I think for April, we had less than 100 visitors – maybe there was 143 sessions but 93 unique vehicles,” Phillips said.

Phillips said customers passing through Dothan and stopping downtown for a charge have been from states such as Michigan and North Carolina, based on reports from ChargePoint, a company the city uses to administer the stations.

“We’re hoping to grab some of this ADECA money and add some more infrastructure here in town,” Phillips said.

The estimated total cost for purchase and installation of the charting stations at Westgate Park is around $37,493 while the James Oates charging stations have an estimated cost of $34,965. Dothan Utilities will provide nearly $25,540 of in-kind services such as labor, equipment and materials between the two projects. The Alabama Municipal Electric Authority’s Electric Vehicle Initiative will provide reimbursement of matching funds – in Dothan’s case around $3,600 between the two grant applications.

The city charges 7.604 cents per kilowatt hour to use the downtown charging stations. That is roughly 95 cents per 15 minutes, according to ChargePoint’s website. Drivers can download a ChargePoint app to see a map of all charging stations, including the two in Dothan, and plan their travel routes accordingly.

The downtown charging stations are considered fast-charging sites. The stations planned for Westgate and James Oates parks will be what are considered Level 2 charging stations and will take longer to charge an electric vehicle.

ADECA’s Energy Division plans to issue up to $1.3 million in grants to install Level 2 charging stations around the state on non-interstate corridors. Alabama currently has 17 fast-charging sites with 38 charging ports and 10 Tesla-only fast-charging sites with 84 charging ports.

Dothan’s proposed sites for the new stations are near the Kiwanis Park area at Westgate and the playground parking lot at James Oates Park.

In other business Tuesday:

- The commission continued the tax the city levies on property at the rate of 5 mills on each dollar of assessed value for the next year, which takes effect Oct. 1

- City commissioners approved the demolition and removal of buildings deemed unsafe, which includes structures at: 605 Monroe St.; 729 Monroe St.; 604 Houston St.; 1401 E. Newton St.; 1420 Hartford Highway; 1052 Campbellton Highway; and 3800 S. Park Ave.

- Commissioners approved an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for the maintenance of a 5-foot wide sidewalk along Brannon Stand Road (State Road 605) constructed as part of a Farm Store development located at the corner of Brannon Stand and Flowers Chapel roads.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.