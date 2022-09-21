 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Dothan house fire ruled arson

  • Updated
  • 0
dot generic fire flame
Metro Creative Graphics

A Dothan house fire was ruled arson, and two juveniles were charged with setting the blaze.

On Monday afternoon, the Dothan Fire Department and Dothan Police Department responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of Sumter Street in Dothan, which is located inside the Ross Clark Circle between Fortner and West Selma Streets.

Dothan Fire Department extinguished the blaze and determined the cause of the fire was a result of arson, according to the Dothan Police Department. Two individuals had been seen running from the residence moments before the fire. Those individuals, both juveniles, were located and charged with arson second degree.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate-fueled wildfires worsen danger for fish

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert