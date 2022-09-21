Dothan house fire ruled arson

On Monday afternoon, the Dothan Fire Department and Dothan Police Department responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of Sumter Street in Dothan, which is located inside the Ross Clark Circle between Fortner and West Selma Streets.

Dothan Fire Department extinguished the blaze and determined the cause of the fire was a result of arson, according to the Dothan Police Department. Two individuals had been seen running from the residence moments before the fire. Those individuals, both juveniles, were located and charged with arson second degree.