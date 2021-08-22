Dothan Housing partners with local nonprofit, attorney to distribute more than 1,300 meals

The Annie E. Casey Foundation Kids Count Data Center reports that nearly a quarter of children living in the United States are raised by only one parent. Historically, most of these households are headed by single mothers.

“There are so many mothers and fathers out there who have to be both parents to their children. It is my pleasure and honor to partner with Single Parents in Need Nationally to help provide nutritional meals for these families in these uncertain times. The reason is because it is all too familiar to me growing up as an eldest son to a single mother, knowing how hard she had to struggle...,” stated Crump.

“I was raised in a household with my grandmother while my mother worked a day and night shift job to help feed us. I believe that as long as any of us are able, we should commit to assisting others. No child should be hungry.”

Dothan Housing Authority Chief Executive Officer Sam Crawford said it made sense that Dothan’s housing and enrichment center was the site for the local event.

“Because we understand our ‘why,’ this partnership reflects the Dothan Housing commitment to community and belief that we should be in service to the least of us,” Crawford stated.