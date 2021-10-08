Dothan Housing’s CEO named 2021 Champions of Hope honoree

Southeast Health Foundation has selected Dothan Housing's CEO Samuel P. Crawford as the 2021 Champions of Hope honoree.

The 2021 Champions of Hope Walk will take place at The Plant in Downtown Dothan on Oct. 16. Crawford was selected because of his significant contributions and service to the Wiregrass as a former fire chief and current public housing advocate, not failing to mention his victory in a personal fight against cancer and his continuous support of quality medical care and research.

This year, Champions of Hope, presented by the Family of Susan Fischer and promoting cancer awareness, will be an in-person event on Oct. 16 at a new venue. Champions are taking historic downtown Dothan by storm with revamped 5K, 10K, and Spirit Walk routes starting and ending at The Plant.

The Plant is located on North Saint Andrews Street in the former Coca-Cola Bottling Company building. The event doesn’t end when you cross the finish line; it's just beginning. A post-race tailgate celebration will include food, fun, and college football live on the big screen.

For the first time, Champions after dark will feature a Hope Rocks Concert at The Plant. The Foundation means serious business with the move downtown as they will introduce Shop for Hope, giving you the chance to support local downtown merchants and Champions.

Activities will begin at 6 a.m., and registration will be available on-site at The Plant. There will be a culmination of events at 8 p.m. with the Hope Rocks LIVE Concert at the same location.

