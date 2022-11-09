Dothan Housing team members present to Southern Conference on Homelessness and Housing

Team members from Dothan Housing’s department of Employee and Customer Experience presented on the nationally acclaimed Ready To Rent program at the Southern Conference on Homelessness and Housing in Sandestin, Fla.

The mission of the SCHH is to provide a space for housing developers, homeless program managers, case managers, homeless advocates, and government representatives to convene and address the ongoing issues of poverty and the region's lack of safe, decent, and affordable housing.

The conference provides educational and training opportunities designed to improve housing and social service options for vulnerable individuals, including persons experiencing homelessness, the aging population, youth, veterans, LGBTQIA+, survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, persons living with HIV/AIDS, persons with disabilities and consumers with mental illness.

The Ready To Rent program presentation conducted by Dothan Housing on the effectiveness of tenant readiness classes was well received by community professionals and housing colleagues. Presenting team members included the following:

» Stacy Parris, VP of Employee and Customer Experience

» Tera Wells, Resident Services Manager

» Dana Kirkland, Relocation Coordinator

The agency has utilized the Ready To Rent program for over a year and continues championing the tenant readiness curriculum. The benefits of the program owned and administered by tenant readiness expert Raina Evans have been experienced by tenants and landlords.

Program participants can attend a graduation ceremony and earn a certificate of completion at the end of their studies. So far, the agency has over 15 certified and licensed instructors on staff and boasts 50+ program graduates.

"It was an honor to present to our colleagues at the SCHH on the benefits of tenant readiness," said Parris. "As we continue to produce graduates, we hope to inspire more agencies to utilize this effective and life-changing program that is an excellent tool in the fight against homelessness and eviction."

For more information on the Ready To Rent program or how Dothan Housing’s team advocates for its residents and clients, contact Dothan Housing’s Community Relations Manager via email at lgunn@dothanhousing.org.