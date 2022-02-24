Dothan, Houston Co. school boards approve synced calendar

School boards in Dothan and Houston County have approved their synced calendars for the 2022-2023 school year during board meetings earlier this week.
Officials are anticipating the upcoming year to be the first normally-scheduled academic year since 2018-2019, the last school year before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted public education everywhere.
Every year, calendar committees within each school system meet to address the needs of each district. This year, superintendents from area school districts collaborated on a plan where each system is out of school around the same time.
Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe said it was critical for these school systems to be on the same page so families and educators can better plan for time off due to students being out of school.
While other school systems were a part of the collaboration process, Dothan City and Houston County Schools were the first to approve their similar calendars this week. Dale County and Henry County school systems are expected to follow suit.
Both school systems have a start date of Aug. 9, a one-week fall break from Oct. 10-14, a one-week break for the Thanksgiving holiday from Nov. 21-25, and a one-week spring break from March 27-31.
Dothan City Schools has 178 student days on its calendar with an 11-day winter break from Dec. 21 to Jan. 4. Its last student day is scheduled for May 26.
Similarly, Houston County Schools scheduled 177 students days on its academic calendar with a 10-day break from Dec. 21 to Jan. 3. Students’ last day will be on May 25.
The last two school years were delayed due to surges of COVID-19 cases locally and the 2018-2019 school year was cut short by over two months due uncertainties surrounding the virus.
Though COVID-19 persists with more contagious strains of the virus, fears around the virus have waned as FDA-approved vaccinations and treatments have become widely available.
School systems are also better prepared for staff shortages and high infection rates caused by the virus as they have adopted technology and equipment to allow most students to continue learning virtually outside of a classroom environment.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.