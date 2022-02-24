Dothan, Houston Co. school boards approve synced calendar

School boards in Dothan and Houston County have approved their synced calendars for the 2022-2023 school year during board meetings earlier this week.

Officials are anticipating the upcoming year to be the first normally-scheduled academic year since 2018-2019, the last school year before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted public education everywhere.

Every year, calendar committees within each school system meet to address the needs of each district. This year, superintendents from area school districts collaborated on a plan where each system is out of school around the same time.

Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe said it was critical for these school systems to be on the same page so families and educators can better plan for time off due to students being out of school.

While other school systems were a part of the collaboration process, Dothan City and Houston County Schools were the first to approve their similar calendars this week. Dale County and Henry County school systems are expected to follow suit.