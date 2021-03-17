 Skip to main content
Dothan, Houston Co. Schools delayed start for weather
Houston County and Dothan City schools will both be starting two hours late due to expected severe weather on Thursday, March 18.

DCS said in a release that all transportation will run two hours later, and no transportation will be provided to Head Start.

Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

