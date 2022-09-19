Dothan Houston-County Library System hosts passport fair Thursday

Once or twice a year, the Dothan-Houston County Library System hosts a Passport Fair – a strangely popular event that not only brings people to the library but has also become a good revenue source for the system.

“It’s definitely one of our most popular services that we make available,” said Chris Warren, director of the Dothan-Houston County Library System. “We actually provide the service at all of our locations year-round; however, people seem drawn to the idea of the passport fair.”

The next Passport Fair will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the system’s Westgate Branch, located at 535 Recreation Road in Dothan.

“We try to time it with various times when people are going to be traveling; for example, we did one back in January because we knew that people would be able to get their passports in time for Spring Break,” Warren said. “We’re doing this one in September so that way people have their passports in time for holiday travel. We look at this as one additional unique service that we can provide and make available for our community.”

In January, the system processed 30 applications for new passports, 20 renewals, and one name change – 51 people in all.

“This is actually a pretty significant revenue generator for the library,” Warren said.

No appointments are necessary for Thursday’s fair, and multiple certified passport agents will be on hand to assist with applications and renewals. That, Warren said, makes the fair even more convenient than the year-round service. Westgate Branch normally requires appointments for passport services. The main branch in downtown Dothan and the Ashford branch accept walk-ins but require appointments on certain days or during specific hours.

Warren said he thinks people feel more comfortable getting their passports at a public library.

“We have a reputation for being helpful and a reputation for taking complicated things and trying to make them easier,” he said. “Of course, the passport application process is pretty complex, but we have staff who are very capable and very patient, and they’re able to help people with every step in that process – everything from actually filling out the paperwork to providing the correct forms to getting your picture taken.”

Passports can take up to 11 weeks to fully process, and individuals must provide the following:

- Proof of U.S. citizenship: certified birth certificate, previous passport, consular report of birth abroad, or certificate of naturalization/citizenship.

- Proof of identification: valid driver’s license (plus a second ID if issued in a different state), previous U.S. passport or passport card, certificate of naturalization, military ID card, or government ID card.

- One color passport photograph 2-by-2 inches in size. Photos can be taken on site for $15.

- Adult passports cost $130 and child passports cost $100, each with an additional $35 execution fee. Those attending the fair will need a check or money order for the Department of State. Service fees paid separately to the library system can be done by check, cash or credit card.

More information on specific forms, fees, and required identification can be found on the library’s website at dhcls.org/passports.

If you are traveling soon, Warren said the library also has books and other resources to help plan a trip.

“In addition to getting your passport, the library has travel guides, the library has foreign language learning materials, so if people need to not just get their passport but learn about where it is they’re going or how to speak some of the language where they’re going, we have resources about that,” Warren said.