Dothan Houston County Library System releases annual report

From October 2021 to September 2022, the Dothan Houston County Library System saw more than 283,000 visits. Those visitors borrowed 186,314 items.

The Dothan Houston County Library System (DHCLS) released its fiscal year 2022 annual report on Monday.

“I’m so proud of our leadership, our management, and our staff for achieving so many exciting things on behalf of our community in the past year,” Library System Director Chris Warren said in a news release announcing the report. “We see this as a great way to illustrate the many things that DHCLS makes possible and how we help make Dothan and Houston County a great place to live, work, learn, and play.”

Of the items borrowed during the fiscal year, there were 124,271 print books and 43,622 ebooks. In addition, borrowers checked out 14,296 DVDs and audio books.

The Dothan Houston County Library System, established in 1949, includes the main branch in downtown Dothan, the Westgate branch, the Ashford branch, and the system’s bookmobile.

Along with reading materials, the library system offers opportunities through its Library of Things, a Seed Library, and Story Walks at Kiwanis Park and Walton Park. The library system also offers programs for adults, children, and young adults.

The library system hosted 566 programs attended by 15,190 children, teens and adults. The system’s Summer Reading Program had 1,654 registrants who read 16,325 books during the summer of 2022.

Major grants and gifts for 2022 included the donation of the former MidSouth Bank IT Data Center in Ashford. MidSouth CEO and President Davis Malone gifted the building via the Ashford Downtown Redevelopment Authority to be renovated to house the new Ashford branch library.

The annual report included a closer look at the system’s operating budget, which comes to nearly $1.8 million in revenues. Most of the system’s 2022 revenues – about $1.3 million – came from city, county and state appropriations. Other revenue sources included fundraisers held by the Friends of the Library; donations and grants; and fines, fees, and services.

Of the system’s $1.68 million in expenditures for fiscal year 2022, nearly $960,000 was spent on personnel with $338,886 spent on operations and $198,158 spent on purchasing materials. The system spent $131,353 on technology and $47,556 on programs.

To view the annual report, visit www.dhcls.org, click the “About Us” tab and then click “Annual Report.”