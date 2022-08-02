Dothan, HudsonAlpha partnership creates Wiregrass genomics institute

The City of Dothan and a Huntsville-based biotechnology institute are partnering to create a new Wiregrass institute that will focus on genomics education, agricultural research, and economic development.

HudsonAlpha Wiregrass will begin operations Oct. 1 and will eventually locate in a proposed innovation center in downtown Dothan.

The announcement of the partnership between the city and HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology was made Tuesday during an event held at the Dothan Opera House. Dignitaries representing the city, county and state were present along with board members of the Wiregrass Foundation and representatives from the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce.

Met with applause from the audience, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba and HudsonAlpha President Dr. Neil Lamb signed a memorandum of understanding, cementing the partnership before the crowd gathered in the opera house. The partnership had been in the works for months, and the Dothan City Commission approved the memorandum of understanding during a meeting held prior to the announcement.

Saliba said when he heard of the success of HudsonAlpha in plant research and recruiting entrepreneurs and new bio-tech companies to Huntsville, he knew the partnership was a path the city needed to take for the entire region.

“Today’s announcement for a partnership between the City of Dothan and the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology is built on that premise that research and development, science and the work that surrounds those disciplines can change the world and is changing the world,” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said. “So, today, a new economy, a new ecosystem rooted in innovation, growth and education takes hold in our area.”

Saliba recognized Dr. Marnix Heersink of Eye Center South for bringing local leaders to the table with HudsonAlpha in the first place about nine months ago. Saliba also recognized Jim Hudson, who founded HudsonAlpha in Huntsville with the late Lonnie McMillian. Both Heersink and Hudson were in attendance Tuesday.

Lamb, HudsonAlpha’s president, thanked city, county and state leaders from the Wiregrass who put their support behind the collaboration between Dothan and HudsonAlpha.

“It is rare to find a community where your leaders on every level collaborate and work together for a common vision,” Lamb said.

HudsonAlpha Wiregrass will focus on three main areas: providing genomics education to Wiregrass schools, educators and the general public; conducting genomics research on Alabama peanuts; and recruiting agriculture tech start-up companies to the area.

The genomics education will include learning experiences, student trips, summer programs, workforce certifications, and internships in ag-tech. The genomics research arm will involve collaboration with local farmers, high school agriculture programs, Auburn University and the Wiregrass Research Extension Center in Headland to create a new variety of drought- and disease-resistant peanut.

Lamb said HudsonAlpha Wiregrass will conduct research in how genomic information can improve crops grown in the Wiregrass and surrounding region.

“The power of the DNA recipes, unlocking the secrets of those DNA recipes, transforms agriculture,” Lamb said. “… There are enormous opportunities that await us just within our grasp.”

Saliba, a homebuilder, compared HudsonAlpha Wiregrass to a cornerstone, the first stone set in a home’s foundation. It is the beginning, he said, that the region builds upon.

“It is transformational and it lights the path for our next generation,” Saliba said.

At its Huntsville campus, HudsonAlpha, a nonprofit institute, conducts genomic research to improve human health, create new medicines, and develop sustainable farming practices. Genomics is the study of an organism’s complete genetic information and how an organism’s genes work together and with the surrounding environment.

Since 2006, HudsonAlpha has generated $3.2 billion in economic impact for the state of Alabama, created 2,300 jobs, and recruited 50 biotech companies to their campus in Huntsville.

“It’s a great opportunity for the Wiregrass; it’s a great opportunity for Dothan,” said Greg Barker, president of the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama. “It’s a great opportunity for the state of Alabama to positively impact economics and innovation not only in this area but literally throughout the state.”