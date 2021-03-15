Dothan intersection closing for roundabout installation

The intersection of Campbellton Highway and Taylor Road will be closing on Monday, March 22 for approximately six months to install a roundabout.

The north side of Campbellton Highway will be permanently closed, and the south side will be closed to through traffic around Southgate Road. The south side will be permanently closed starting about 100 feet from the intersection.

Houston County Assistant Engineer Tyler Reeder said that the hope is to complete the project in less than the allotted time, weather permitting.

Reeder suggested for travelers going east on Taylor Road to use South Part Avenue to get to the Ross Clark Circle. Drivers trying to access Campbellton Highway, should go down U.S. Highway 231 and use Southgate Road to access Campbellton, Reeder said.

The roundabout project is 90% funded through a Highway Safety Improvement Program grant.

