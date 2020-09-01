Dothan is getting its first public electrical vehicle charging stations downtown

“They were putting charging stations along routes where interstates were so when you look at the map, there’s a really big hole where we didn’t like that hole to be, which was the Wiregrass community and Dothan,” Mayor Mark Saliba said.

The Alabama Municipal Electric Authority, of which Dothan is a member, has a similar grant program called the Electrical Vehicle Charging Initiative that is helping the city fill that gap.

AMEA is reimbursing the city’s cost for the purchase and installation of charging stations of up to $267,513. The quote through local vendor Gresco Utility Supply for the first two stations is $121,620, which includes maintenance costs for five years, and cloud and subscription services through Charge Point.

“By piloting these type systems on city property, it will allow us to study the feasibility into future deployments of electrical vehicle charger locations where public/private partnerships could be developed to attract electric vehicle owners to other locations,” Cowper continues in his report.