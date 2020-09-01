Dothan is getting its first public electrical vehicle charging stations downtown

Dothan is on its way to getting its first public electric charging stations for vehicles after city commissioners approved an agreement with Charge Point during its meeting Tuesday.
The two stations will be built in the city parking lot at the corner of West Troy Street and North Foster Street across from the Dothan Police Department.
“As electric vehicles become more popular, drivers will need locations where they can stop and recharge their vehicles,” City Manager Kevin Cowper, who was absent from the meeting, said in his report to the commission. “What better opportunity exists for the city of Dothan to attract residents and visitors to downtown Dothan?
“The installation of these charging stations in the downtown area will give electric vehicle owners a location to charge electric vehicles and help promote the businesses and venues located within walking distance of these charging stations.”
Because Dothan is not connected to Alabama’s interstate system, it has been left out of an electric vehicle charging station program Gov. Kay Ivey announced in July using part of Alabama’s share of a $14.7 billion settlement between Volkswagon and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over clean air testing violations.
Alabama received about $25.4 million of settlement funds and about $3.2 million will support the EV charging station program, made possible through a partnership between the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and the nonprofit Clean Fuels Coalition.
“They were putting charging stations along routes where interstates were so when you look at the map, there’s a really big hole where we didn’t like that hole to be, which was the Wiregrass community and Dothan,” Mayor Mark Saliba said.
The Alabama Municipal Electric Authority, of which Dothan is a member, has a similar grant program called the Electrical Vehicle Charging Initiative that is helping the city fill that gap.
AMEA is reimbursing the city’s cost for the purchase and installation of charging stations of up to $267,513. The quote through local vendor Gresco Utility Supply for the first two stations is $121,620, which includes maintenance costs for five years, and cloud and subscription services through Charge Point.
“By piloting these type systems on city property, it will allow us to study the feasibility into future deployments of electrical vehicle charger locations where public/private partnerships could be developed to attract electric vehicle owners to other locations,” Cowper continues in his report.
Tesla has also committed to installing a supercharger station somewhere in Dothan. The company was planning to install one in 2019, but has had delays rolling out all of its charging stations. The tentative date is now sometime in 2020, but is unlikely to happen by the end of the year as a location has yet to be selected.
Dothan has a few electric charging stations, but they are all located at hotels or car dealerships and reserved for use by those businesses’ customers.
“We’re always looking for grants and funding and other sources of monies to provide that for those travelling and those that live here,” Saliba said.
Saliba said he’s hoping to use some of the remaining AMEA grant funds to buy the city’s first electric vehicle.
“It’s just us keeping up with the cutting edge on things that are happening in the world to limit energy use,” Saliba said.
In other actions, the commission approved two city ordinance amendments that change approval procedures for some new development plans and zoning adjustments for non-qualified home occupations, like small businesses.
Previously, any new larger development plans adjacent to residential property would have to come before the planning commission, even if the specifications met all zoning requirements. Now, those development plans will only be reviewed by staff during a monthly meeting for recommendation for approval from the city’s planning department, unless the applicant is requesting special exceptions.
A similar amendment was made to streamline applications for non-qualified home occupations – most of which are lawn care businesses. Previously, those applications would have to be approved by the Board of Zoning Adjustment, but can now be approved by planning department staff.
The board also:
- Contributed a not-to-exceed amount of $72,833 to Southeast Health for widening the sidewalk widths from five feet to 10 feet, located at Southeast Health Medical Park.
- Awarded a bid, entered into an agreement, and issued a notice to proceed to SAK Construction, LLC for the Omussee Trunk Line Rehabilitation in the amount of $7,959,820.
- Renewed a contract with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama to provide and administer a health care plan for city employees for a one-year period beginning Oct. 1 and ending Sept. 30, 2021.
- Applied for and accepted grant funds from the Alabama State Department of Education for the At-Risk After School Food Service Program for children and entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for administration of the program and entered into an agreement and awarded the bid to Breakfast at Tammie’s in the amount of $263,117.40 for providing food services.
- Entered into an agreement with the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Program for reimbursement of overtime expenditures in the amount of $7,500, and appropriated funds for said funding.
- Entered into several agreements with the United States Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Administration to accept funding in an amount not to exceed $18,649 annually for participation in the Dothan High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, an amount not to exceed $18,649 and $4,800 in vehicle gasoline allowance annually for participation in the Dothan Post Montgomery Drug Task Force, an amount not to exceed $18,649 annually for reimbursement of overtime costs for officers participating in the Tactical Diversion Task Force to disrupt trafficking of controlled substances, pharmaceuticals, or listed chemicals in the Dothan area, and appropriated funds for said funding.
- Approved the utilization of seizure funds to be used to pay various allowable expenditures for police department operations and seizure cases, in the amount of $63,620, and appropriate funds for said operations.
- Accepted funding from the Enterprise Ozark Community College (EOCC) through its Southeast Alabama Highway Safety Office (SAHSO) in the amount of $116,045 for participation in the ADECA Law Enforcement Traffic Safety (ADECA/LETS) Grant Programs for approved traffic enforcement/safety programs and authorized equipment, and appropriated funds for said grant.
- Accepted funding from the Dothan Police Foundation in the amount of $2,100 for reimbursement of Citizen’s Firearms Safety Training supplies, and appropriating funds for said funding.
- Appointed Vimal Patel and Shaun Cunningham as supernumerary members of the Dothan Planning Commission.
