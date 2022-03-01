Dothan KBC chef eliminated from 'Tournament of Champions'

Chef Kelsey Barnard Clark fell to the randomizer and a past Top Chef rival on the opening episode of season three of Food Network’s “Tournament of Champions.”
The bracket-style competition that airs on Sundays at 7 p.m. features chefs representing the East and West coasts. Each chef is assigned a ranking, or seed, and initially competes in rounds based on those rankings.
Clark, the owner and chef of KBC on Foster in Dothan and the season 16 winner of Bravo’s “Top Chef,” was pitted against Chef Eric Adjepong, who came in third in the same season Clark won.
With host Guy Fieri, “Tournament of Champions” not only features acclaimed chefs competing, but the judges for the season three premiere included famed chefs Alex Guarnaschelli, Giada De Laurentiis, and Dominique Crenn. Judges do blind tastings with the contestants watching and listening elsewhere. Season three opened with 32 chefs, including two past “Tournament of Champions” winners competing for a $100,000 grand prize. Four chefs were eliminated in the first episode.
“I’m a huge fan of Food Network to be honest, so to do something on Food Network has really always been a dream for me because that’s what I grew up watching,” Clark previously told the Dothan Eagle.
Dishes are determined in part with the show’s spinning randomizer, which randomly picks specific elements that must be used in the dish – a protein, a produce, a piece of equipment, a cooking technique – and how much time the chefs have to prepare the dish.
The opening episode had chefs preparing bratwurst with cherry tomatoes and utilizing a mandoline slicer in 30 minutes. Another round featured randomizer picks of turkey breast, sweet potatoes, a food processor, for a layered dish made in 35 minutes.
For their battle, Clark and Adjepong had to use ground chicken and cucumbers, and at some point had to use a meat mallet and a searing technique – all within 25 minutes. It was a series of random picks that elicited laughs from the audience and looks of disbelief from the two chefs.
“This is not good,” host Guy Fieri said.
It was the first 25-minute battle in “Tournament of Champions” history.
While their scores were close, Clark’s chicken country-fried steak chicken with Alabama white barbecue gravy and a summer salad with cucumber and seared leeks just didn’t go over as well with judges as Adjepong’s dish of seared chicken and coconut grits with pickled cucumber and watermelon radish.
But don’t worry about Clark. Following her “Southern Grit” cookbook released last year, Clark’s second book – a lifestyle book on party hosting – is set for an early release this fall.
