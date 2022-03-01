Dothan KBC chef eliminated from 'Tournament of Champions'

Dishes are determined in part with the show’s spinning randomizer, which randomly picks specific elements that must be used in the dish – a protein, a produce, a piece of equipment, a cooking technique – and how much time the chefs have to prepare the dish.

The opening episode had chefs preparing bratwurst with cherry tomatoes and utilizing a mandoline slicer in 30 minutes. Another round featured randomizer picks of turkey breast, sweet potatoes, a food processor, for a layered dish made in 35 minutes.

For their battle, Clark and Adjepong had to use ground chicken and cucumbers, and at some point had to use a meat mallet and a searing technique – all within 25 minutes. It was a series of random picks that elicited laughs from the audience and looks of disbelief from the two chefs.

“This is not good,” host Guy Fieri said.

It was the first 25-minute battle in “Tournament of Champions” history.