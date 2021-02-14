Dothan leaders eyeing more investment in Highway 84, Flowers Chapel

Dothan city commissioners are prioritizing further investment in Highway 84 West improvements, including widening Flowers Chapel Road, after strategic planning talks.
The City of Dothan has already planned to widen the westbound lanes and fix access management on the road by moving medians with Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program (ATRIP) and local funds.
Though the project has not yet started, city leaders are already eyeing this year’s application for ATRIP II funds to continue making road improvements for Dothan’s west side travelers.
Mayor Mark Saliba said the highway connecting Dothan to Dale County is among the most heavily traveled roads in the city due to rapid residential and business expansion.
Commissioners hope to widen Highway 84’s eastbound lanes and widen Flowers Chapel Road from where it intersects Highway 84 to Woodburn Road.
Saliba said the expansion would help alleviate the bottleneck of traffic that often occurs on that roadway and tie into the improvements on Highway 84’s eastbound lanes.
“It’s fixing the roads where a lot of traffic is from people who live in Dothan, but also people who are coming into the city to work and play and just traveling through,” Saliba said.
It could take several years to see the project through, especially because it depends, in part on a state grant. But, Saliba said that’s the point of the strategic planning meetings – to prepare for projects that will take place over the next six years, or three budget cycles.
Rip Hewes Stadium improvements were also ranked as a high priority as city commissioners have already funded $500,000 toward architect fees that will help define the project’s scope and outcome.
The first phase of the project will take place over the summer with field lighting improvements and a new video board. Assistant City Manager Randy Morris said a new video board presents an opportunity to secure sponsorships to help pay for it.
Other top priorities were the Honeysuckle Road project, expanding benefits for Tier II city employees, replacing old software for all city departments, continuing to fund road resurfacing and red water projects, and studying storm water basins.
Because of new legislation, Dothan can offer Tier II employees the same benefits as Tier I employees, which Saliba described as “slightly better.”
Saliba said it will cost more the first year it’s implemented, but will amount to around an increase of $130,000 to $150,000 in the years after.
The goal is to stay more competitive with other municipal and county governments in attracting workers to Dothan, and it will only put a small dent in the city’s budget.
Upgrading the city’s software however will be more costly and time-consuming, but the city doesn’t really have a choice, Saliba explained, as the current software is being aged out by the company.
City officials have already identified a new enterprise resource planning system that allows employees to interface across multiple departments, but it could take the next three budget cycles to phase in.
Altogether, Saliba said he was happy with the strategic planning meetings’ outcome.
“I think that it was a very successful planning time. Everyone had a lot of great input and I think we’re in a good place,” Saliba said.
He said he was thankful that the city has so many projects to consider due to the city’s strong financial standing.
