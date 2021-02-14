Dothan leaders eyeing more investment in Highway 84, Flowers Chapel

Dothan city commissioners are prioritizing further investment in Highway 84 West improvements, including widening Flowers Chapel Road, after strategic planning talks.

The City of Dothan has already planned to widen the westbound lanes and fix access management on the road by moving medians with Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program (ATRIP) and local funds.

Though the project has not yet started, city leaders are already eyeing this year’s application for ATRIP II funds to continue making road improvements for Dothan’s west side travelers.

Mayor Mark Saliba said the highway connecting Dothan to Dale County is among the most heavily traveled roads in the city due to rapid residential and business expansion.

Commissioners hope to widen Highway 84’s eastbound lanes and widen Flowers Chapel Road from where it intersects Highway 84 to Woodburn Road.

Saliba said the expansion would help alleviate the bottleneck of traffic that often occurs on that roadway and tie into the improvements on Highway 84’s eastbound lanes.

“It’s fixing the roads where a lot of traffic is from people who live in Dothan, but also people who are coming into the city to work and play and just traveling through,” Saliba said.