Dothan leaders hope expanding urban core will improve northern gateway to downtown

Expanding downtown district boundaries could help with Dothan's vision to improve its northern gateway.

The planning commission recently recommended approval to include two corner lots on North Oates and West Powell streets – about two acres of mostly undeveloped land – in the Downtown Overlay District.

Included the real estate in the boundaries is an effort to spur business interest in that area as the designation reduces the burden to provide off-street parking and allows buildings to be constructed closer to the street for easy pedestrian access.

“We just think its best,” principal planner Frank Breaux said. “We can develop those properties without a lot of bureaucracy standing in the way.”

Though the lots are surrounded by more vacant commercial property, Breaux said they provide an opportunity to recreate the flavor of urban downtown with new investment.

One of those corner lots, at 100 W. Powell Street, is currently owned by Houston County, but the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority is in the process of buying it to expand its downtown footprint.

Downtown Dothan Executive Director Jamie Bienvenu called it a “prime piece of property.”