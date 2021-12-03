Dothan leaders out-raise Houston County for Salvation Army

The City of Dothan was victorious over Houston County in the local governments’ annual battle to raise the most money for the Salvation Army.

City and county leaders turned out Wednesday to work shifts ringing the bells at red kettles located at each customer entrance of the Northside Walmart. City and county commissioners along with other government leaders took turns ringing the bells. Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba and Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver even faced off for an hour.

Combined, the friendly competition raised $1,290 for the local Salvation Army in Dothan.

The Red Kettle campaign began before Thanksgiving and will continue until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve (bell ringers do not ring on Sundays).

This year’s goal is to raise $120,000.

For those who don’t carry cash, the kettles feature QR codes that when scanned with the camera of a smart phone will take donors to an app where they can donate as much as they want to Dothan’s Salvation Army. It’s the first year the local Red Kettle campaign has had that option.

The money raised is used to help local families in need whether its food they need or rent assistance or help paying a utility bill.