Dothan leaders to decide funding priorities for 2021 capital projects this week

Amid a season of optimism surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine and new changes brought on by the school board, Dothan’s governing body will be deliberating funding priorities for 2021 capital projects this week.

At the frontline of discussions will be future road projects and recreational facilities improvements.

Rip Hewes Stadium enhancements, estimated to cost $6-8 million, will be a hot topic after a fall work session in which city commissioners and Mayor Mark Saliba agreed to prioritize the project.

A $542,400 contract with a local architect firm to provide design and construction administration services to complete renovations and additions to the football stadium will likely be approved at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

Expanding and updating locker rooms, repaving the parking lot, gutting concession stands, remodeling bathrooms, and laying new turf for the field topped the list of needs for the city’s 57-year-old football stadium during the most recent discussions.

Friday’s strategic planning meeting will give commissioners a chance to nail down how much they’re willing to spend on the project, exact improvements to be accomplished, and timelines for each phase of the project.