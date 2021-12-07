Dothan Leisure Services digitizing registration, scheduling process for all city programs

It’ll soon be easier than ever to sign your child up for Dothan’s city football league or find out what times the soccer fields at Westgate Park are available.

Starting in January, Dothan Leisure Services will implement CivicRec, a parks and recreations program that will allow users to register for various city programs, pay fees, rent or reserve facilities, and schedule games or tournaments.

“We think we’re going to kick off the new year with a fantastic program that citizens will be thoroughly excited to use,” Alison Hall, director of Leisure Services, said on Tuesday following the city’s commission meeting. “Instead of standing in line on a Saturday morning trying to register your child for a program, you can do it from the ease of your computer at home or on your cell phone.”

The commission originally approved the proposal from CivicPlus in June of this year for the software, implementation services, and first-year maintenance cost of $30,471 and annual recurring maintenance service cost of $17,211 beginning in the second year, subject to a 3% annual increase beginning in the third year of service.