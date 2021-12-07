Dothan Leisure Services digitzing registration, scheduling process for all city programs

It’ll soon be easier than ever to sign your child up for Dothan’s city football league or find out what times the soccer fields at Westgate Park are available.
Starting in January, Dothan Leisure Services will implement CivicRec, a parks and recreations program that will allow users to register for various city programs, pay fees, rent or reserve facilities, and schedule games or tournaments.
“We think we're going to kick off the new year with a fantastic program that citizens will be thoroughly excited to use,” Alison Hall, director of Leisure Services, said on Tuesday following the city’s commission meeting. “Instead of standing in line on a Saturday morning trying to register your child for a program, you can do it from the ease of your computer at home or on your cell phone.”
The commission originally approved the proposal from CivicPlus in June of this year for the software, implementation services, and first-year maintenance cost of $30,471 and annual recurring maintenance service cost of $17,211 beginning in the second year, subject to a 3% annual increase beginning in the third year of service.
Coaches and sports team managers will experience a major benefit in the digitized process as they will be able to view available times for courts, fields, and facilities in real-time and have access to team rosters and parent information. Game results will also be posted, likely on a weekly basis.
Notifications for cancellations will be an added feature.
On Tuesday, commissioners approved an additional proposal from the vendor for a document management module that will add $2,870 to the first year-investment and $5,500 in the second year, subject to annual increases thereon.
Hall explained that the module will allow families and individuals to create accounts through an online portal to upload copies of sensitive information, like birth certificates, Medicare cards, proof of SNAP benefits, Social Security cards, and other items often needed to register for programs. The documents will be uploaded into a secure cloud that can be accessed via internet.
The system won’t have all the bells and whistles when it first rolls out, but Hall hopes CivicRec’s features will encourage more communication and transparency between Dothan Leisure Services and the residents it serves.
Water World will not utilize the system as it uses a separate online management system for its nuanced needs.
Hall said Leisure Services would still allow people to submit documents in person for at least the first year after CivicRec is implemented, but paper documents will eventually be phased out.
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting, City Manager Kevin Cowper presented Xavier Grimsley of Dothan Utilities with the “Employee of the Month” award. Also recognized were Corp. Jeffrey Arnold and Officer Matthew Brady, who received life-saving awards from the Dothan Police Department.
In other action, commissioners:
• Approved an applications for an on-premise restaurant retail license for El Rincon Mexican Restaurant at 141 Kelly Drive, formerly the site of a Labamba Mexican Resturant, by Toni Solache.
• Rezoned property owned by John Downs, 26.91 acres located in the 4600 Block of Westgate Parkway, from A-C (agriculture-conservation) District and R-2 (residential single-family, medium density) District to L-I (light industry) District.
• Appointed Romona Marcus as finance director effective Jan. 1, 2022, replacing Lisa Reeder.
• Completed the contract with Saliba Construction Co., Inc. for Phase I of the renovations and additions to the Rip Hewes Stadium Project for a final total contract amount of $3,348,167, which amount includes a change order deduction of $19,398 resulting from construction modifications.
• Approving Change Order No. 1 with Blankenship Contracting, Inc. for the 2019 Miscellaneous Sewer Improvements Project, which results in a cost increase of $64,857.66 and an increase in contract time of 454 days, making the total contract price $2,148,842.66 and the total contract time 634 days.
• Entered into a contract with Brentwood Services Administrators, Inc. to provide claims administration services for the self-insured workers’ compensation program at a yearly cost of $38,800 for a period of two years to commence on Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2023, with an option to extend through the calendar year of 2024.
• Entered into an agreement with TTL, Inc. for professional services for compliance monitoring and reporting requirements at the City of Dothan landfill in the amount of $49,860.51.
• Entered into a subrecipient agreement with the Alfred Saliba Family Services Center to provide funding for operational expenses in the amount of $5,113, as identified in the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) 2021 Annual Action Plan, and appropriating funds for said agreement.
• Entered into a subrecipient agreement with the Boys and Girls Club of the Wiregrass to provide funding for operational expenses in the amount of $8,142 and building improvements in the amount of $5,750, as identified in the CDBG 2021 Annual Action Plan, and appropriated funds for said agreement.
• Entered into a subrecipient agreement with the Dothan Housing Authority to provide funding for operational expenses in the amount of $6,922.
• Entered into a subrecipient agreement with the Exchange Center to provide funding for operational expenses in the amount of $14,563.
• Entered into a subrecipient agreement with Girl’s, Inc. to provide funding for operational expenses in the amount of $6,658.
• Entered into a subrecipient agreement with the Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center to provide funding for operational expenses in the amount of $23,281.
• Entered into a subrecipient agreement with the House of Ruth, Inc. to provide funding for operational expenses in the amount of $4,944 and building improvements in the amount of $65,800.
• Entered into a subrecipient agreement with New Beginning Ministries International to provide funding for building improvements in the amount of $56,000.
• Entered into a subrecipient agreement with The Ark Dothan, Inc. to provide funding for building improvements in the amount of $75,000.
• Entered into a subrecipient agreement with The Salvation Army to provide funding for operational expenses in the amount of $2,234.
• Entered into a subrecipient agreement with the Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity to provide funding for emergency housing repair in the amount of $87,412 and weatherization improvements in the amount of $50,000.
• Entered into a subrecipient agreement with the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center to provide funding for equipment in the amount of $75,000.
• Awarded the bid and entering into an agreement with CenturyLink/Lumen for Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) Services at a cost of approximately $3,164.02 monthly.
• Entered into an agreement with the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama to accept payments for eligible households under the Low Income Home Water Assistance Program for the period of Dec. 7, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2023.
• Entered into a contract with Xerox, Inc. for a 36-month copier lease at a base cost of $202.41 plus maintenance per copy agreement for the Dothan Civic Center (first floor) and a 36-month a 36-month copier lease at a base cost of $197.12 plus maintenance per copy agreement for the Dothan Civic Center (third floor).
• Accepted the renewal proposal provided by McGriff, Siebels, and Williams with coverage underwritten by Chubb/ACE American Insurance Company for Cancer and Disability Insurance at $172 per active firefighter per year for a one-year period beginning Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2022.
• Entered into an agreement with the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program for reimbursement of overtime expenditures in the amount of $15,000, and appropriated funds for said agreement.
• Rescinded Resolution No. 2019-58 and entering into a new contract with Houston County to provide meals to inmates housed in the Dothan City Jail to reflect a price change from $2.23 to $2.54 per meal.
• Appointed David Crutchfield as a representative for the City of Dothan on the Southeast Wiregrass Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board.
• Re-appointed Ricky Plummer, Mark Schwartz, Jeff Torrence, and Larry Patrick as members of the Wiregrass Public Safety Center Advisory Committee.
• Appointed Rebecca Long as a member of the Board of Zoning Adjustment.
• Re-appointed Jon Smith as a member of the Historic Preservation Commission.
• Appointed Latesha Weatherington and Amanda Smith as members of the Substance Abuse Board.
• Awarded bids and approving other purchases over $15,000 by the city.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.