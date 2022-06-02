 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dothan library hosts author showcase on Saturday

  • Updated
Dothan library hosts author showcase on Saturday

The Dothan-Houston County Library System will host a Local Author Showcase on Saturday, June 4, at the main library in downtown Dothan.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Local authors will gather Saturday at Dothan's main library, selling copies of their books and speaking with readers.

The Dothan Houston County Library System (DHCLS) will host a Local Author Showcase at the Main Library on North Oates Street in downtown Dothan from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, and attendees will be able to purchase copies of participating authors' books.

More than a dozen local authors have registered to participate in this Saturday's showcase, representing a variety of literary genres and writing styles. Many authors will be selling copies of their books, and they look forward to meeting readers' and answering their questions.

More information about DHCLS programs and events can be found at www.dhcls.org.

Established in 1949, DHCLS today serves a population of approximately 105,000 residents through its main library, two branches, a bookmobile, and an extensive selection of ebooks and digital resources. During the 2021 fiscal year, DHCLS welcomed over 111,000 visitors, and patrons borrowed over 170,000 items, including books, audiobooks, DVDs, and ebooks. DHCLS offers a variety of other services, such as the Library of Things, a Seed Library, and Story Walks at Kiwanis Park and Walton Park. The library also offers programs for children, teens, and adults, ranging from story times, craft programs, technology instruction, and job search assistance.

