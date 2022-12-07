Dothan looks at creating public building authority

Dothan city commissioners plan to have a deeper conversation about creating a public building authority for the city.

The possibility was pitched by Dothan City Manager Kevin Cowper during Tuesday’s meeting of the Dothan City Commission. Cowper said a public building authority would operate similar to a downtown redevelopment authority or an industrial development authority.

“A public building authority is a tool that is provided here under state law,” Cowper said.

A work session could be held before the end of the year so city commissioners can discuss at length how such an authority would work.

The reasoning for a public building authority now is Dothan’s City Center project.

The City Center involves multiple construction projects as part of the concept to create a downtown that is more pedestrian-friendly and has more open spaces for gatherings and events. New public buildings proposed under the City Center master plan include an events arena and an arts and innovation center. As part of the project, Dothan’s municipal offices also would be moved to a new location.

The first of Dothan’s City Center projects – renovations and an addition to the Dothan Opera House – is expected to begin construction in 2023.

Public building authorities are outlined by the Code of Alabama and generally provide buildings and other facilities for use by a city, county or other public use. Such authorities can purchase or construct buildings and act as a “financial conduit” for the city by issuing interest-bearing revenue bonds to raise money for building construction. The city leases buildings from the authority, and those lease payments are used to pay down any debt associated with a public building. When the debt is paid, the deed is transferred to the city.

Cowper said a public building authority provides a number of advantages to the city. For example, he said, the authority can utilize a construction manager and bring the design team and a contractor together earlier in the process. Like other authorities, the public building authority has no authority without the city commission, he said.

“These boards and authorities have specific abilities to accomplish whatever they’re charged with whether that’s downtown redevelopment, commercial development, or industrial development,” Cowper said. “A public building authority is just that – it has the authority to construct public buildings.”