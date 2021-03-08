Dothan man accused of beating acquaintance with broom handle

A Dothan man was arrested at his home after an argument with an acquaintance turned violent.

Allen Jerome Simpson, 54, is being charged with second-degree assault.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Simpson was at his residence in the 1200 block of Academy Street where he was engaged in a verbal altercation with the victim.

“At some point, he grabbed a wooden broom handle and struck the victim multiple times, causing minor injuries,” Owens said.

Simpson was arrested on scene and transported to the Houston County Jail with a $2,500 bond.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.

