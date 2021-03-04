Dothan man accused of beating girlfriend with gun

A Dothan man was arrested for allegedly beating his girlfriend with a gun.

Dean Denicolas Pernell Scott, 36, is being charged with second-degree domestic violence.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said officers responded to a domestic violence complaint at a residence in the 400 block of Headland Avenue.

“When officers met the victim, she was suffering from numerous bruises all over her body,” Owens said. “During the investigation, it was revealed that Scott used a firearm to strike the victim multiple times, but he didn’t fire the weapon.”

Scott is a funeral service assistant at Scott’s Chapel Hill Mortuary in Dothan, according to its website.

His bond was set at $30,000.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.