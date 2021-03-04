 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan man accused of beating girlfriend with gun
0 comments
alert top story

Dothan man accused of beating girlfriend with gun

{{featured_button_text}}

A Dothan man was arrested for allegedly beating his girlfriend with a gun.

Dean Denicolas Pernell Scott, 36, is being charged with second-degree domestic violence.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said officers responded to a domestic violence complaint at a residence in the 400 block of Headland Avenue.

“When officers met the victim, she was suffering from numerous bruises all over her body,” Owens said. “During the investigation, it was revealed that Scott used a firearm to strike the victim multiple times, but he didn’t fire the weapon.”

Scott is a funeral service assistant at Scott’s Chapel Hill Mortuary in Dothan, according to its website.

His bond was set at $30,000.

Dean Denicolas Pernell Scott

Dean Denicolas Pernell Scott, 36, of Dothan

 Sable Riley

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH implores: Listen to experts on masks, virus

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert