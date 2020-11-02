 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan man accused of burglarizing residence for hygiene products
0 comments

Dothan man accused of burglarizing residence for hygiene products

{{featured_button_text}}
Anwar Kareem Hasan

Anwar Kareem Hameed Hasan, 34, of Dothan

 Dothan Police Department

A Dothan man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home to steal personal hygiene products.

Anwar Kareen Hameed Hasan, 34, is being charged with third-degree burglary.

“It is alleged Hasan entered the home by breaking into a bedroom window and taking several personal hygiene products,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “He was seen leaving the back of the home by the victim.

After Hasan left the property in the 400 block of Poyner Street in October, the victim filed a police report and was able to identify the suspect. He was arrested on Friday.

It is unclear why he allegedly stole the items.

His bond has been set at $15,000.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert