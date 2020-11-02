Dothan man accused of burglarizing residence for hygiene products

A Dothan man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home to steal personal hygiene products.

Anwar Kareen Hameed Hasan, 34, is being charged with third-degree burglary.

“It is alleged Hasan entered the home by breaking into a bedroom window and taking several personal hygiene products,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “He was seen leaving the back of the home by the victim.

After Hasan left the property in the 400 block of Poyner Street in October, the victim filed a police report and was able to identify the suspect. He was arrested on Friday.

It is unclear why he allegedly stole the items.

His bond has been set at $15,000.

