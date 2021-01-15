Dothan man accused of choking partner

A Dothan man was arrested after strangling his significant other, police said.
Marvin Ligon, 49, is being charged with second-degree domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation.
“Mr. Ligon was at a residence in the 3800 block of Westgate Parkway. During a verbal altercation with the victim, he intentionally put his hands around her neck and cut off her air supply. He was arrested on scene,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.
Ligon’s bond was set at $15,000.
